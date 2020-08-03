Business Analytics Software Market to Reach $86.45 Billion by 2023: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of business analytics software by multiple organizations, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs, and numerous benefits provided by business analytics software drive the growth of the global business analytics software market. The revenue generated from business analytics software will not be affected up to much extent during the months of coronavirus pandemic, due to the uninterrupted operations of data-driven companies.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global business analytics software market generated $45.04 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $86.45 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in adoption by multiple organizations, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs, and awareness regarding numerous benefits drive the growth of the global business analytics software market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emerging trends such as social media analytics and increase in need to gain insights for business planning create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The revenue generated from business analytics software will not be affected up to much extent during the months of coronavirus pandemic due to the uninterrupted operations of data-driven companies.

Moreover, majority of software companies has continued their operations with work from home structure, therefore the development, deployment, and the maintenance of these software is carried out during the coronavirus pandemic. The insights offered by this software would help in coping up with the situation.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global business analytics software market based on deployment model, end user, application, and region.

Based on deployment model, the cloud segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Based on application, the customer analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It also includes country level analysis for each region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software, Salesforce.com Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

