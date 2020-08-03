Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, announced today that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



A Fireside Chat with Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time (EDT), and management will conduct one-on-one investor meetings between 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT the same day. Additionally, Mr. Mathews will be a panelist on the Digital Education Panel at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Please contact your Canaccord Genuity contact for more information.

The Aspen Group Fireside chat will be webcast. To view the event, use the link provided here: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord42/ae .

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

