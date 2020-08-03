AskBio CSO Jude Samulski Named One of the Most Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences by PharmaVOICE Magazine

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced that Jude Samulski, PhD, AskBio’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine’s annual list of the 100 most inspiring and entrepreneurial leaders in the life sciences industry.



Highlighted in the Entrepreneurs category, Dr. Samulski is recognized by PharmaVOICE as a transformative leader in genetic medicine. Nearly four decades ago, he was the first to successfully clone AAV for use as a vector to deliver therapeutic payloads as potentially curative treatments for numerous genetic disorders.

Since co-founding AskBio in 2001, he has maintained an unwavering commitment to patients by creating and leading teams dedicated to challenging the status quo by pursuing new solutions. He’s also an advocate for children affected by ultra-rare diseases and helped co-found Columbus Children’s Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide affordable gene therapy treatments for this often-overlooked community.

"Jude had a vision to build an organization that embraces new technology and never stops seeking a better way to deliver life-changing therapies to patients whose options are often limited or completely non-existent,” said Taren Grom, editor, PharmaVOICE. “As a pioneer of gene therapy, he brings tremendous passion to his work and serves as an inspiration to the industry and his team. We’re pleased to recognize him this year as one of the distinguished 100.”

PharmaVOICE editors selected the 2020 honorees from thousands of nominations submitted by PharmaVOICE readers, which detailed the positive changes leaders have made within their companies, communities and the industry at large.

“I am humbled to be included among this list of outstanding leaders who are boldly changing the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Samulski. “I share this recognition with my AskBio colleagues who come to the table each day to collaborate with each other and share their expertise and insights as we strive to design innovative, safe and effective gene therapy solutions for patients.”

Read more about Jude and all of the distinguished PharmaVOICE 100 honorees in the July/August issue of the magazine at pharmavoice.com.

About AskBio

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, fully integrated AAV gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines that cure genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in Pompe disease and congestive heart failure and a diverse preclinical portfolio of therapeutics targeting neuromuscular, CNS and other diseases, as well as out-licensed clinical indications for hemophilia (Chatham Therapeutics, acquired by Takeda) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Bamboo Therapeutics, acquired by Pfizer). AskBio’s gene therapy platform includes Pro10™, an industry-leading proprietary cell line manufacturing process, and an extensive AAV capsid and promoter library. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company has generated hundreds of proprietary third-generation AAV capsids and promoters, several of which have entered clinical testing. An early innovator in the space, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids.

