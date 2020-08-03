Rainbow Rangers Toys From Mattel’s Fisher-Price Debuts at Walmart Stores Nationwide, Walmart.com and Amazon

First Toys Based on Characters from Genius Brands International’s Hit Animated Children’s Series, Currently Airing on Nick Jr. with New Episodes in Production

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After four years of development and production, Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced today the debut of the first toys from Fisher-Price, a division of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), for the hit original preschool series, Rainbow Rangers, now available at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores across the U.S., Walmart.com and Amazon.



The “Team Rainbow Rangers” multipack (MSRP: $24.99, ages 3+) features characters—Rosie Redd, Mandarin Orange, Anna Banana, Pepper Mintz, Bonnie Blueberry, Indigo Allfruit, Lavender LaViolette and Floof—from the popular Rainbow Rangers series, currently airing on Nick Jr. in the U.S., Nickelodeon Latin America, China’s CCTV and other key territories around the world. Each unique and diverse character represents a superpower, including super strength, music power, animal whisperer, invisibility, super vision, super speed, micro-power! The launch of the Rainbow Rangers’ toys will be supported by a comprehensive national advertising and promotional campaign, including television advertising, widespread social media and influencer programs, a customer appreciation initiative, new content, and more.

In addition to Mattel, current manufacturing partners producing product for mass retail and online for Rainbow Rangers include Distribution Solutions (DVDs), Bentex (apparel), MacMillan Publishing (books), Dynacraft (bicycles), Centric Brands (sleepwear), Handcraft (underwear), and Disguise (costumes and accessories).

“Over the weekend, we officially launched online the first Rainbow Rangers toy figures from Mattel’s Fisher-Price into the U.S. marketplace on Walmart.com, and Amazon, and we hear from customers that the product has appeared to be sold through but keep checking back! And, we launch in Walmart stores today, marking a significant step for Genius Brands in the growth of the brand!” commented Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “The Rainbow Rangers brand has all of the elements to potentially become a breakout hit and a huge business for Genius Brands. A lot of our licensing/manufacturing partners feel the same way, which is why we have hundreds of product SKUs in virtually every category coming to retail across North America over the next 12 months.”

As part of the launch initiative, Genius Brands will be issuing commemorative, limited edition, numbered and hand-signed lithographs featuring the Rainbow Rangers to the first 1,000 buyers to submit proof of in-store or online purchase . The lithographs will be accompanied by a hand-signed certificate of authenticity and embossed foil seal to be affixed to the multipack. Genius Brands will also offer an additional 2,500 customers, at no cost, hand-signed and numbered Certificates of Authenticity and embossed seals.

Said Heyward, “I’ve been privileged to shepherd many successful brands, such as Strawberry Shortcake, The Real Ghostbusters, and Inspector Gadget, to name a few, where the original toys have become very valuable collectible items. As a token of our appreciation for our Rainbow Rangers fans, we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique free opportunity to become a collector at launch.”

Featuring engaging storylines rooted in themes of empowerment, diversity, friendship, and sustainability, Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders, protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. The series currently airs on Nick Jr. in the U.S., with new episodes currently in production!, available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 200 million mobile devices. Rainbow Rangers also airs in key markets around the world, including Nickelodeon Latin America, NOGGIN in Latin America, CCTV in China, Cartoonito in Italy, TVNZ in New Zealand, Nine Network in Australia, and more.

“Rainbow Rangers is the result of the genius behind our all-star creative team, which includes by Rob Minkoff, the director of Walt Disney’s Lion King and Shane Morris the co-writer of Walt Disney’s Frozen. The head writer of Rainbow Rangers is Elise Allen, who among other things was head writer of Disney Channel’s hit, The Lion Guard, and the Director of Rainbow Rangers is Mike Maliani, who directed Strawberry Shortcake, a brand which did $5 billion of retail sales in five years,” commented Heyward. “We love Rainbow Rangers for two reasons: First, it is in keeping with our ethos for Genius Brands…it is positive, enriching, non-violent programming for kids. As the father of two girls, I felt it was important to not only show diversity, protecting the planet, and its animals, but also to show young female heroes! And, we have even more Rainbow Rangers content coming in the near future, featuring celebrity guest stars, and new themes!”

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! is available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .



Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; our ability to repay our outstanding debt; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares to our convertible note holders which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

pr@gnusbrands.com

ir@gnusbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37098260-f562-4538-9d5f-20b65287e152

