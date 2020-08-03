LaRose Spotlights Fun and Safe Outdoor Businesses

COLUMBUS – Today Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the businesses selected for this month’s Ohio Business Spotlight. This summer, Ohioans want to experience the great outdoors while also helping curb the spread of COVID19. We are highlighting outdoor recreation businesses in various regions of the state that provide safe outdoor activities for families by embracing CDC guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing. The featured businesses provide acres of land to enjoy activities with smaller spread out groups, outdoor sports, camping, kayaking, and even working farms.

“Ohio has amazing natural resources and our outdoor recreation businesses will help families get the most out of this summer,” said LaRose. “I applaud businesses that have gone the extra mile to create opportunities for fun and healthy physical activity and a chance to enjoy nature while staying safe.”

Secretary LaRose and his team are continuing to help connect businesses with the right resources they need to grow and succeed. Businesses can visit OhioSoS.gov/Business for a full list of these federal, state, local and private resources.

Click here to watch the video spotlighting our July businesses.

Ohio Business Spotlight is an initiative designed to highlight strong businesses that can serve as examples of Ohio’s economic potential. Ohio businesses start at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, so there is a special opportunity to empower new entrepreneurs with the knowledge they need to succeed in the Buckeye state. Each month, Secretary LaRose will select various businesses around the state that share a common theme.

