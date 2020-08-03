Coronavirus - Kenya: 544 people have tested positive from 2,653 samples tested in the last 24 hours

CAS Dr. Rashid further confirms that 544 people have tested positive from 2,653 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing to 22,597 the number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 318,376 in the Country.
