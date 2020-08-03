Generex Biotechnology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Wednesday August 26th, 2020 at 9:30 AM to Provide Details on Impending Corporate Initiatives

/EIN News/ --



Telemedicine & Remote Patient Monitoring Partnership

Arizona MSO/HMO update

AltuCell acquisition update

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 26th at 9:00 am.

During the call, Generex President & CEO Joe Moscato will discuss the company’s new venture in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring that will be deployed in collaboration with its partnered clinics in Arizona and integrated physician network, providing near-term revenue model. Additionally, Mr. Moscato will provide an update on the Altucell acquisition.

Joseph Moscato, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer said, “During this COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been disrupted and business has been significantly altered not only today, but into the future as well. This business transformation is especially important for the future of healthcare, where telehealth is finally being recognized as a solution for access to care. Insurers and government payers are adopting telehealth practices with reimbursements for remote patient care. For the last year, the Generex team has been evaluating a number of healthcare information technology solutions, and we are happy to have selected a partner in a new venture in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring that we plan to implement with our physician partners in Arizona clinics. With this technology offering and the re-launch of DME-IQ, we will also be positioned to activate our physician networks. Our new telemedicine venture will enable us to generate near-term revenues, build out our physician and patient networks, and establish a foundation for success in the technological future of healthcare.”

Mr. Moscato continued, “Throughout this pandemic, we have continued to move forward on our oncology program and the development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on the Ii-Key technology, and we have worked diligently to respond to the ever-changing market conditions we are experiencing by launching operating and financing initiatives. Over the next few weeks leading to the shareholders’ call, we will provide additional information in separate announcements outlining the details of these new initiatives including the telehealth venture, the ALTuCell acquisition, and the closing of three funding instruments. I look forward to speaking with shareholders on August 26th.”

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com