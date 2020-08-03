Everi Digital Launches High Performing Slot Content at Borgata Online Casino, BetMGM and Party Casino New Jersey

Company Partners with ROAR Digital to Deliver Proven Stepper and Video Slots for Online Real-Money Gaming in New Jersey

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, has partnered with ROAR Digital LLC, a joint venture created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC), to launch three of its long-time player popular three-reel mechanical titles on Borgata Online Casino , BetMGM , and Party Casino New Jersey.



Smokin' 777®, Meltdown®, and Double Ruby® are available for play now on these market leading brands for online real-money gaming in New Jersey. In addition, Everi Digital will launch Hot Spot 777®, an exclusive title for GVC Holdings Plc. in August 2020. Additional titles are expected to follow this initial launch.

“At Everi, we consider ROAR Digital to be a leading premiere operator, and this partnership is another significant milestone for our Digital business. It enables us to introduce our world-class gaming content to more online players and expands the footprint of our proprietary, state-of-the-art remote game server (RGS),” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Digital, for Everi. “This move further strengthens the deep relationship with MGM Resorts International, GVC and ROAR that already exists with our Games, Digital and FinTech businesses.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to deliver some of the industry’s best performing land-based titles to our gaming titles for online play in New Jersey courtesy of Everi Digital,” said Matthew Sunderland, ROAR Digitals Vice President of Gaming. “Our integration with Everi’s RGS will enable us to seamlessly add Everi’s compelling gaming content to our online gaming platform, which in turn helps us bring new and exciting gaming experiences to our existing and growing customer base.”

About ROAR Digital

ROAR Digital LLC is a U.S. sports betting and online gaming joint venture, created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new regulated sports betting market developing in the US. Utilizing GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, ROAR Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and Partypoker. The venture has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com .

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet. Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalize on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the U.S. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com .

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Tweet This

Everi Interactive launches high performing slot content @BorgataAC, @BetMGM, and @partypoker. Company partners with ROAR Digital to deliver proven stepper and video slots for online real-money gaming in New Jersey. https://bit.ly/2CRNTCG . #letsgo #everipowers

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

VP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com