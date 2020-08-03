Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,688 in the last 365 days.

Coastal Community Bank Collaborates with Google To Offer Customers Digital Bank Accounts

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even before branch lobbies were temporarily closed in 2020, banking has been evolving as our clients engage with their finances from the palm of their hand. In order to provide the enhanced user experience our customers need and expect, Coastal Community Bank today announced that it is working with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers through Google Pay in 2021.

Coastal Community Bank and Google will bring the best of our respective strengths together to benefit our customers with powerful financial tools. Coastal Community Bank will build the digital checking account on our existing banking infrastructure using our trusted financial and regulatory expertise.  Google will provide front-end, intuitive user experiences and financial insights based on their experience in building great user experiences and highly scaled and secure infrastructure. These digital accounts will enable Coastal Community Bank to better serve its expanding footprint with helpful products that enable customers to easily manage their finances.

"Google is excited to partner with Coastal Community Bank in enabling a digital experience that is equitable for all and meets the evolving needs of a new generation of customers," said Felix Lin, vice president of Payments Ecosystems at Google.  "We believe that we can use our technology expertise to benefit users, banks and the entire financial ecosystem."

Contact: 
Eric Sprink
President and CEO
425.357.3659
esprink@coastalbank.com

You just read:

Coastal Community Bank Collaborates with Google To Offer Customers Digital Bank Accounts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.