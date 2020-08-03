Coastal Community Bank Collaborates with Google To Offer Customers Digital Bank Accounts

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even before branch lobbies were temporarily closed in 2020, banking has been evolving as our clients engage with their finances from the palm of their hand. In order to provide the enhanced user experience our customers need and expect, Coastal Community Bank today announced that it is working with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers through Google Pay in 2021.



Coastal Community Bank and Google will bring the best of our respective strengths together to benefit our customers with powerful financial tools. Coastal Community Bank will build the digital checking account on our existing banking infrastructure using our trusted financial and regulatory expertise. Google will provide front-end, intuitive user experiences and financial insights based on their experience in building great user experiences and highly scaled and secure infrastructure. These digital accounts will enable Coastal Community Bank to better serve its expanding footprint with helpful products that enable customers to easily manage their finances.

"Google is excited to partner with Coastal Community Bank in enabling a digital experience that is equitable for all and meets the evolving needs of a new generation of customers," said Felix Lin, vice president of Payments Ecosystems at Google. "We believe that we can use our technology expertise to benefit users, banks and the entire financial ecosystem."

