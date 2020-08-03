OSS Discusses Edge Computing and AI on the Fly® in Noble Capital Markets Video Interview

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been featured in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.



Noble Capital Markets’ senior equity analyst, Joe Gomes, interviewed the new president and CEO of One Stop Systems, David Raun.

Topics covered:

What makes the OSS product portfolio unique?

Market size, growth and competitive environment.

Transformational changes since Raun became CEO.

COVID-19 impact on manufacturing, supply, and customers.

Plans to enhance the company’s value proposition.

Biggest near-term growth opportunity.

The video interview is available today on Channelchek by clicking here. The Noble analyst’s research report on OSS is available via the same link.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or email contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. For more information, visit www.channelchek.com or email contact@channelchek.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

