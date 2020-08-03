Rekor Systems to Present at SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor") (“the Company”), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, announced today that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference on August 6, 2020, at 11:30 AM EST. Robert Berman, CEO, will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.



SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: August 6, 2020

Time: 11:30 AM EST

To register: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/36022

If you would like to schedule one-on-one investor meetings with the Company, please register for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Individual one-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the event platform.

If you cannot attend the live presentation, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable faster, better informed decisions with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: http://www.rekor.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including preliminary information regarding Rekor's gross revenues. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Important factors that could have such a result include a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, an outbreak of hostilities, the ongoing pandemic and responses thereto related to COVID-19, a decline or volatility in the securities markets or regulatory changes or other adverse developments with respect to the markets for the Company’s products and services or an inability to obtain adequate financing. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

