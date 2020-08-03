Cardlytics Hires Farrell Hudzik as Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions

Hudzik will lead Cardlytics’ Bank Partner Relationships Serving 150M+ Monthly Active Users

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, is growing its bank leadership team with the addition of Farrell Hudzik as Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions. Hudzik will focus on evolving and differentiating the Cardlytics program for all participating U.S. financial institutions. She will also help to further integrate the platform within the banks beyond their respective offers’ programs.



“As our platform continues to grow, we’re focused on helping our bank partners deliver even more value to their customers, while driving spend and overall loyalty,” said Cardlytics CEO and co-founder, Lynne Laube. “We’re thrilled to welcome Farrell, whose extensive background and expertise in helping banks maximize the value of their programs will prove instrumental for our partners.”

Hudzik joins Cardlytics from Synchrony where she was Senior Vice President, Enterprise Customer Engagement. In that role, she was responsible for developing and leading Synchrony's first Customer Experience Design and Insights Team. Previously, Hudzik was Managing Director at Accenture Interactive leading their Global Loyalty and Rewards Practice. Prior to joining Accenture, Hudzik was Vice President, Financial Services and Global Alliance Executive at Epsilon where she focused on delivering solutions and expanding relationships with clients in financial services.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .