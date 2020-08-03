Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,685 in the last 365 days.

Cardlytics Hires Farrell Hudzik as Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions

Hudzik will lead Cardlytics’ Bank Partner Relationships Serving 150M+ Monthly Active Users

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, is growing its bank leadership team with the addition of Farrell Hudzik as Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions. Hudzik will focus on evolving and differentiating the Cardlytics program for all participating U.S. financial institutions. She will also help to further integrate the platform within the banks beyond their respective offers’ programs.

“As our platform continues to grow, we’re focused on helping our bank partners deliver even more value to their customers, while driving spend and overall loyalty,” said Cardlytics CEO and co-founder, Lynne Laube. “We’re thrilled to welcome Farrell, whose extensive background and expertise in helping banks maximize the value of their programs will prove instrumental for our partners.”

Hudzik joins Cardlytics from Synchrony where she was Senior Vice President, Enterprise Customer Engagement. In that role, she was responsible for developing and leading Synchrony's first Customer Experience Design and Insights Team. Previously, Hudzik was Managing Director at Accenture Interactive leading their Global Loyalty and Rewards Practice. Prior to joining Accenture, Hudzik was Vice President, Financial Services and Global Alliance Executive at Epsilon where she focused on delivering solutions and expanding relationships with clients in financial services.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

PR Contact: ICR - cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardlytics Hires Farrell Hudzik as Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.