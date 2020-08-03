Parexel’s Deb Tatton Named to 2020 PharmaVOICE 100

24-year Parexel veteran recognized as one of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences for leadership of Parexel’s Global Clinical Operations

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to market to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced that Deb Tatton, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, has been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 list of the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Ms. Tatton was recognized for her outstanding leadership, including her support of customers and guidance of Parexel’s 5000-person Global Clinical Operations organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“COVID-19 has accelerated our industry’s need for innovation so that we can continue to deliver on our commitment to patients, and Deb has been instrumental to Parexel’s efforts in driving this change,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO. “As our Global Clinical Operations function includes all of our Clinical Research Associates responsible for study monitoring and maintaining clinical trial continuity, the pandemic had an immediate impact on Deb’s team. She pivoted quickly, shifting her staff to begin remote monitoring and implementing decentralized clinical trial approaches where possible. Her efforts, energy and leadership continue to be recognized by our colleagues and customers throughout this crisis.”

Ms. Tatton has been with Parexel for 24 years, working across various aspects of clinical trial delivery including data management, project management and clinical operations. She was nominated for the PharmaVOICE 100 by multiple colleagues across the organization based on her understanding of sponsor needs, commitment to delivering on expectations and focus on the needs of patients.

“Deb’s passion for meeting and exceeding our customer and patient needs is a driving force for Parexel. She leads by example with her energy and accountability,” said Jenny Gidley, Vice President, Clinical Operations. “Witnessing her commitment and unwavering support for her colleagues, it’s clear why she was able to lead Parexel’s Global Clinical Operations team so effectively through even the most challenging of times.”

Ms. Tatton joins Parexel’s distinguished list of past PharmaVOICE 100 honorees, including Peyton Howell, Sy Pretorius, Ubavka DeNoble, Alberto Grignolo and Albert Siu.

Published annually in the July/August issue, the PharmaVOICE 100 honors those who were nominated and selected for inclusion based on substantive accounts describing how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues, peers, and even competitors; their positive impact on patients, their organizations, and the industry at large; their innovative and game-changing strategies and thinking; their mentorship and guidance to the next generation of leaders; as well as their as their willingness to give their time and resources to their communities and philanthropic causes. To read the 2020 PharmaVOICE profiles, visit www.pharmavoice.com .

