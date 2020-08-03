Virtual is the Theme for 2020 at The Investment Center, Inc.

Professor Jeremy Siegel kicks off Virtual Summit as Independent Broker-Dealer uses the latest technology to keep financial professionals up to date.

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the ongoing health crisis, The Investment Center, Inc. (TIC) introduced a series of interactive webinars and live video streams, titled TIC Talks, and hosted its inaugural Virtual Summit to keep their financial professionals up to date on current trends, latest regulations, and marketing updates.



CEO, Ralph DeVito explained:

“Our conferences are where we typically get face to face time with many of our financial professionals who are located all over the world. Under the current environment we were able to adapt quickly and introduce new formats for connecting.”

The inaugural TIC Virtual Summit kicked off with an economic update from the renowned economist and Professor of Finance at the Wharton School, Jeremy Siegel. He gave an overview of his perspective of the markets and overall economic outlook in light of the current global pandemic, and took questions from the attendees. Day one continued with market perspectives from several partner firms and conversations around the latest regulations, such as the SECURE Act, CARES Act, and Regulation Best Interest. Day two and three were focused on adapting business to suit the changing times. In addition, interactive panel discussions were held about delivering white glove service and communicating in a digital world.

Robert Fernandes, Chief Information Security Officer, a favorite presenter at firm events, presented his recommended security software. A new financial professional to the firm stated:

“I was shocked at how excellent the top security software session was. I’m new to the broker-dealer and this was head and shoulders above what I expected. I would definitely be watching that session again to try to catch every word.”

The TIC Virtual Summit was held in late June. Using a mix of live streaming and pre-recorded sessions, the attendees had three half days of education with additional networking opportunities in the late afternoon. Over 25 partner companies hosted Virtual Booths and participated in the panel discussions for the event.

The Investment Center has held seven TIC Talk sessions with Home Office staff members so far since April. These sessions provide relevant information to the field from the experts in the office. The topics covered include Regulation Best Interest, Marketing Best Practices, e-Signature, Succession Planning, Using Video in Your Practice, and two open discussion sessions with the Executive Leadership Team. There are plans for additional sessions to keep representatives up to date.

“Between this Virtual Event and the TIC Talks, you guys have done a fantastic job of keeping advisors engaged with what's going on no matter where they're located in the country, and it gives them a better idea of what everyone at the home office is like, personally and professionally. Thank you for your efforts!” stated one advisor with the firm.

Marc Lefurge, The Investment Center’s Chief Marketing Officer, said,

“As a firm we are always looking as ways to provide significant value to our advisors, and being able to quickly pivot from in-person events to a complete suite of virtual solutions was critical. As much as we enjoy in-person conferences and appreciate their value, the safety of our staff, our representatives, their staff, and everyone’s families comes first.”

Looking at the remainder of 2020, the firm is planning to host a second Virtual Summit in October and continue the TIC Talk series.

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT CENTER

Established in 1986, The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer with over $8.6 billion in assets under management. (Member FINRA/SIPC) based in Bedminster, NJ serving approximately 300 financial advisors. The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information about The Investment Center, Inc., visit www.investmentctr.com , eight time winner of the “Broker-Dealer of the Year” award, or contact Nicole Johnson, Head of Business Development, at 800-345-8041 or njohnson@investctr.com .

Contact:

Marc Lefurge

The Investment Center, Inc.

908-707-4422

mlefurge@investctr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c8257b5-7486-4204-9476-31a12c26025e