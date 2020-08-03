OrthoPediatrics Corp. Achieves 500th Case with FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides

Company’s partnership with Mighty Oak Medical for 3D printed, patient-specific technology continues advancing pediatric scoliosis treatment

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced the 500th case performed with the FIREFLY® Pedicle Screw Navigation Guides (“FIREFLY”) technology in collaboration with Mighty Oak Medical.



FIREFLY, which is frequently used in conjunction with OrthoPediatrics’ RESPONSE™ Spine System, provides increased efficiency by utilizing AI-driven presurgical planning for optimizing size and trajectory of the pedicle screws when performing complex spinal surgeries. The mechanical constraint provided by the 3D printed patient-specific guides also reduces intraoperative radiation and makes screw placement faster and more efficient. This easy-to-use technology is a unique and cost-effective alternative to complex and expensive navigation systems. OrthoPediatrics is the exclusive distributor of the FIREFLY technology in children’s hospitals throughout the U.S.

Dr. Dominick Tuason, a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Assistant Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, was an early adopter of the technology. Dr. Tuason commented, “The FIREFLY technology makes a tremendous difference in providing enhanced safety and efficiency in treating complex and congenital spinal deformities. The reduction in time and energy spent placing screws translates into improved patient outcomes with better three-dimensional spinal deformity correction as well as less blood loss and enhanced, rapid recovery post-surgery. I look forward to continue leveraging the benefits this solution provides for my patients.”

David Bailey, President of OrthoPediatrics, added, “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Mighty Oak Medical, and reaching this significant milestone with the FIREFLY technology. This technology allows us to advance our goal of providing pediatric orthopedic surgeons with the tools they need to help children with scoliosis, while promoting safer pediatric procedures. We are glad to see increasing adoption of the technology among our customers around the world.”

About Mighty Oak Medical

Mighty Oak Medical is an independent incubator focused on developing and marketing spinal technologies that improve operating room efficiencies, surgical outcomes, and the overall patient experience, by leveraging the talents of experienced surgeons and biomedical engineers. They are located in Englewood, Colorado. For more information, call 720-398-9703 or send an inquiry to info@mightyoakmedical.com .

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com