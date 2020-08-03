Maryland Natural Resource Police Welcomes New Cadets

August 3, 2020

Five Successful Applicants Begin Month-long Introductory Program

Clockwise from top left: Jodi Bentz, Jayden Carter, Hunter Darroch, Stephanie Gregory, and Ryan Whittington

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is proud to welcome five new entrants in its Cadet Program.

Akin to an internship, this month-long program provides an opportunity for eager men and women between the ages of 18-21 to learn first-hand the job of a Natural Resources Police officer. Cadets receive training in both the field and the classroom from officers themselves. Classes include boater and hunter safety courses, self defense, specialized units, and much more.

The new cadets are:

Jodi Bentz, 20, of Knoxville, a graduate of Washington County Technical High School

Jayden Carter, 20, of Hagerstown, a graduate of North Hagerstown High School

Hunter Darroch, 19, of Lothian, a graduate of James Campbell High School in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Stephanie Gregory, 20, of Elkridge, a graduate of Howard Community College

Ryan Whittington, 19, of Westminster, a graduate of a graduate of Carroll Community College

“We are grateful to have such an enthusiastic and diverse group of young people,” Maryland Natural Resources Police Colonel G. Adrian Baker said. “Our cadet program offers the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement while building character, developing pride and integrity, giving back to our community.”

Cadets are chosen competitively from applications submitted through the department’s website.

Graduates of the cadet program can later attend an upcoming class of the Natural Resources Police Academy, provided they meet the age requirement of 20 years, 6 months, and pass further background checks and fitness qualifications.