NeoTX to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoTX Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Selective T cell Redirection (STR) platform to develop targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced it will participate in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place August 4-5, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Asher Nathan, will deliver a corporate update to potential investors and strategic partners, among other various relevant audiences. The presentation will cover recent and upcoming Company milestones, as well as detail clinical progress of the Company’s lead candidate, naptumomab estafenatox (“Nap”), currently being evaluated in a Phase1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors in combination with AstraZeneca’s (NYSE: AZN) checkpoint inhibitor IMFINZI® (durvalumab).  

Presentation Details:
Date:               Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Time:               9:30 a.m. EDT
About the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium
LifeSci Partners is hosting its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25-minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

About NeoTX Therapeutics

NeoTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Selective T cell Redirection (STR) platform to develop new targeted cancer immunotherapies. STR binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating immune cells away from the suppressive tumor environment to mount an effective antibacterial anticancer response. The company’s lead STR molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (Nap) is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com.

