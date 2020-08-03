Aditx Therapeutics Appoints Jeff Ramson, Wall Street Veteran and Founder of PCG Advisory as Senior Advisor, Capital Markets & Communications

/EIN News/ -- LOMA LINDA, CA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Ramson as Senior Advisor, Capital Markets and Communications.

Mr. Ramson will advise, coordinate, and assist in the implementation of Aditxt’s overall communications strategy with the capital markets and shareholders. He is a well-regarded business entrepreneur and innovator, with a proven track record of more than 25 years’ experience on Wall Street, raising capital and providing strategic guidance for emerging public and private companies in various stages of development. As Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm which he founded in 2008, Jeff has been a pioneer in the intelligent use of social media to advance investor relations goals and increase awareness among key stakeholders.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “I have worked closely with Jeff over the last few years during the evolution of Aditxt from a private company through the recent completion of our NASDAQ IPO. Jeff’s collective experience in capital markets, investor relations, and digital communications, ideally positions him to implement our vision of engaging the capital markets and stakeholders into our mission.

Jeff Ramson added, “I have had the good fortune to work side by side with Amro over the last two and a half years. His dedication and commitment to execute on behalf of Aditxt are unparalleled. We share the vision that building a large and diverse community of engaged stakeholders is a foundation for building a large community of quality, long-term investors. Aditxt has put together a world-class team and I very much look forward to contributing to the Company’s path to success.”

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit, www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated June 29, 2020, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-235933, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

PCG Advisory:

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

IR@aditxt.com

646-762-4518

www.aditxt.com