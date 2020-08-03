Melinta Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Christine Ann Miller as President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Melinta”), a commercial-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christine Ann Miller as President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the board, effective August 3, 2020.



In April of this year, Melinta became privately owned by affiliates of healthcare investment firm Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”), resulting in a well-financed and strongly positioned hospital-focused company. Melinta expects to build upon its existing platform and enhance its world-class antibiotics portfolio with additional products that address therapeutic areas of critical need.

“We are pleased that Christine will be joining Melinta at this pivotal moment,” said Deerfield Partner and Melinta Board Member Jonathan Leff. “Christine's deep industry knowledge, successful track record, and outstanding leadership, will help Melinta to fulfill its mission in the fight against drug-resistant infections and to grow its business in other areas of high unmet need.”

Ms. Miller is a global pharmaceutical veteran with more than 20 years of experience in life sciences. Most recently, Ms. Miller led the global and U.S. product portfolio for Sandoz, a $10 billion division of Novartis, where she was accountable for transitioning the portfolio toward rapid-growth and higher-margin segments, such as complex generics and value-added medicines, while continuing to build the branded generics business.

Among her various achievements, Ms. Miller directed more than 50 product launches that generated over $300 million of new annual revenue, closed numerous business development acquisitions, and built a robust five-year development and acquisition product pipeline. Before Sandoz, Ms. Miller spent over a decade at Actavis (rebranded as Allergan) and its predecessor Watson Pharmaceuticals where she led the preparation of numerous product launches and held leadership roles in both R&D operations and supply chain management.

Ms. Miller started her career at Merck as a chemical engineer and procurement analyst and earned an MBA and a Master in Technology Management at Stevens Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“I am honored and excited to join Melinta. It is extremely motivating to see the commitment that this team has to providing life-saving therapeutic solutions to patients and customers,” said Ms. Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Melinta. “Our immediate focus will be to accelerate the customer reach of our marketed products, including our core brands Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam) and Orbactiv® (oritavancin), while expanding our portfolio to serve the critical needs of patients in the hospital and hospital ecosystem. Together, we will build a high performing team culture that will enable Melinta to achieve sustainable growth and fulfill the potential of this tremendous company.”

With the appointment of Ms. Miller and effective as of the commencement date of Ms. Miller’s employment, Jennifer Sanfilippo will step down from her role as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of Melinta and resume her role as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

"We would also like to recognize Jennifer Sanfilippo for her leadership over the past year as Interim Chief Executive Officer," added Jonathan Leff. "Ms. Sanfilippo has been instrumental in guiding the organization through the financial restructuring to effectively position Melinta for future growth. The Melinta team is extremely grateful for her service and looks forward to continuing to benefit from her leadership.”

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. This portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

Contact Information