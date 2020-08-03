CYTTA Corp Announces Sale of Core Products to New Market Vertical - Providing Fortune 50 Utility Companies with Live-Streamed Inspections

Reducing Costs and Increasing Safety during Inspections of Energy and Electrical Infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp announced the sale of its real time video and audio streaming communications platform, the IGAN Fusion, to a commercial client for energy and powerline inspections with sUAS (small unmanned aircraft systems) and other systems.



This sale opens a substantial new market vertical as Cytta Corp’s technology proves valuable for the inspection of all types of critical infrastructure. The energy and power management industry struggles with maintaining their infrastructure and providing adequate, regular inspections. With over 200,000 miles of power lines, and 55,000 miles of pipeline in the United States, companies are struggling with the costs associated with driving to inspection sites and using expensive alternatives.

In some states, Companies have faced enormous liabilities for damage and loss of life caused by failure to properly inspect existing powerlines. In a response to two years of devastating wildfires Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest utility, filed for bankruptcy protection in January as its estimated liability from recent wildfires exceeds $30 billion.

In the past, cost effective drone inspections were stuck with poor video quality and an inability to execute over-the-horizon realtime streaming. Cytta Corp’s IGAN and SUPR technologies are a paradigm shift that will enable this industry to cover many more miles, faster, safer, cheaper and with greater reliability.

Cytta Corps’ existing video management solution, the IGAN Fusion, is a perfect fit for live-streaming inspection feeds to professionals anywhere on earth. Being able to live-stream high quality video in real time, is a powerful new tool allowing diverse industries to easily and efficiently conduct examinations of all their far-flung assets and infrastructure. And when combined with our SUPR system, IGAN allows operation in low bandwidth utilizing LEO satellite connectivity.

“The inspection requirements of utility and energy companies nationwide represent a significant operating challenge and expense. The devastating wildfires in California and resulting multi-billion-dollar settlements brought home the need for improved and more efficient inspections,” says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “IGAN/SUPR live-streams high quality video feeds of assets directly to inspectors anywhere and anytime, opening the door to other markets like real estate, infrastructure, O&G and energy”

