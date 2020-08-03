Boonton Launches New USB RF Power Sensor to Uniquely Enable Characterization of Wi-Fi 6 Devices

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boonton , a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today the introduction of the RTP5008 Real-Time Peak USB Power Sensor which uniquely enables characterization of Wi-Fi 6 devices in the newly allocated 6 GHz band (5.925 to 7.125 GHz). Boonton is the only RF power measurement instrument supplier with the capability to fully characterize the chipsets and modules at their highest level of performance, utilizing channel bandwidths up to 160 MHz in multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) configurations. Wi-Fi 6 is expected to offer faster data throughput, greater network efficiency, improved operation in dense or congested environments and extended battery life for client devices.



“Working with a leading chipset manufacturer, we have enhanced our uniquely capable solutions for Wi-Fi device characterization and compliance test to address a new and specific measurement requirement,” says Walt Strickler, General Manager of Boonton Electronics. “With frequency coverage up to 8 GHz and video bandwidth of 165 MHz the RTP5008 enables engineers designing Wi-Fi 6 chipsets or using Wi-Fi 6 modules to take advantage of the newly allocated 6 GHz band by providing industry-leading RF power measurement capabilities. The new RTP5000 sensor is the latest tool from Boonton for Wi-Fi testing and works with the recently introduced Synchronized Independent Gate measurement mode which enables time alignment measurements on transmitted packets across multiple channels.”

Boonton RTP5008 Real-Time Peak USB Power Sensors offer industry best performance in many areas as well as several unique capabilities. For example, the RTP5008 has 165 MHz of video bandwidth which is necessary for measuring Wi-Fi channels of up to 160 MHz. With the finest time resolution of 100 ps, RTP5000 series sensors are excellent for verifying waveform fidelity. Engineers can utilize multiple sensors sharing a common time base to measure MIMO transmissions over a virtually unlimited number of data packets. With the highest measurement rate of 100,000 readings per second, engineers can get to results faster. The RTP5008 can be used in conjunction with the recently released Boonton PMX40 RF Power Meter to provide a benchtop experience while capitalizing on the performance and versatility of the USB sensors.

Boonton continues to build on its position as a leader in high performance RF and microwave test equipment for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless connectivity, and EMI/EMC applications. Used across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical, and communications industries for more than 70 years, Boonton products enable a wide range of RF power measurements and signal analysis for RF product design, production, system integration, and maintenance. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and assembled in the USA and includes peak and average RF power meters, Real-Time USB power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation analyzers, and audio analyzers.

To learn more about Boonton, visit https://boonton.com/ .

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696