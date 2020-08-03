DAS Health Acquires New England IT Company

Industry leader announces significant expansion of IT Services

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health Ventures, Inc., an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it completed the acquisition of Technology Seed, LLC a managed IT and cybersecurity services company based in Salem, NH. This acquisition strengthens DAS’ position in the MSP sector and significantly advances its growth strategy to build the leading managed IT and services provider to physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the country.

DAS Health actively serves more than 1,500 clients, 3,000 clinicians and 15,000 total users nationwide. With its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, a regional office in Las Vegas, Nevada and a significant presence in Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin, DAS Health serves clients throughout nearly all 50 states. The recent acquisition significantly enhances their presence in New England, and as a result DAS Health has now added a regional office in New Hampshire that will create opportunities for greater regional support of its entire solutions portfolio.

“Technology Seed offers an exciting opportunity for DAS to strengthen and expand our managed IT services throughout the country, and specifically in New England” stated David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO. “I am pleased to welcome Kurt Simione and his team to the DAS family. With this strong addition to our portfolio, we look forward to unlocking additional value for our clients.”

This is the largest of over a dozen acquisitions in the past several years made by DAS, which has become known for its ability to identify quality companies that are a strategic fit and rapidly integrate them in order to continually enhance the customer experience for clients of both companies. Cogent Growth Partners assisted DAS in the acquisition.

“Joining DAS will allow us to expand and enhance our current services.” said Kurt Simione, Founder and President of Technology Seed; “their commitment to client success, employee growth and company culture makes them an excellent fit for us and our clients.”

Both companies’ clients will gain an increased depth of IT and security support, and Technology Seed’s healthcare clients will now have a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including practice management and EHR software sales, support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), managed IT services, security risk assessments (SRA), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, telemedicine, and other value-based and patient engagement solutions.





About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and now New Hampshire, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement and practice management solutions for over 15,000 users nationwide. It includes representation and support of various EHR platforms, including NextGen® Office and Henry Schein MicroMD®, is the largest reseller of Aprima® and e-MDs Lytec, Medisoft, and Practice Partner solutions, and providing RCM, Managed IT, System Interfaces and numerous other services in conjunction with AdvancedMD®, Athenahealth®, Allscripts®, eClinicalWorks™, GreenwayHealth™, and many others. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more. www.DAShealth.com

About Technology Seed

Since 2000, Technology Seed has been a premier provider of Managed IT services and Managed Security services to businesses across the country. Headquartered in Salem, NH, Technology Seed combines a unique blend of strong technical and engineering talent with highly-dedicated customer service. The company intelligently adapts to changing technology to maintain IT integrity, Cybersecurity and proactive IT management for thousands of users.

About Cogent

Cogent Growth Partners is a buy-side focused merger & acquisition advisory firm (not a sell-side broker) working exclusively with clients and candidates in the IT Services industry who are in the MSP, Cyber Security/MSSP, Cloud Services and IT Software/SaaS sectors generally. Cogent combines industry specific M&A transaction expertise with its deep IT operations know-how to help its clients and candidates in the IT space discover the Opportunity-Delta© that will help them swiftly grow to become a more successful company that is able to produce significantly improved financial results and greater equity value for its owners. www.cogentmergers.com





