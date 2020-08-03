Sports Venues of Florida Announces Shadow Gaming Operational Plan Overview for 3rd and 4th Quarter of 2020, Company and Company Mission Statement

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., is pleased to announce an operational plan overview for 3rd and 4th quarter of 2020, company and company Mission statement.

“To create opportunities for enthusiasts in esports by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love.”

Our vision is to create a portal for players, organizers, and leagues, a place for the eSports game lovers where all are welcome. In 2020, it was calculated that women accounted for nearly 41 percent of all gamer's in the United States, a slight increase over the previous year. The global gaming industry has been developing at a fast pace in recent years. Based on a 2018 forecast, worldwide video game sales have amounted to nearly 105 billion U.S. dollars in 2017 and are expected to grow to almost 140 billion by 2021. With all that Shadow Gaming is getting ready to be part of the exponential growth of the industry.

We are creating an interactive website that when finished in the next 90 days will provide an array of different options allowing self-registration for players, organizers, and leagues to compete on all scheduled events. Each registrant will have their administration panel, the players can update their profile, see their stats and competitors stats scorecard in real-time, and review before or after events. Organizers can set up their events on games that we will accept based on our rules and submit them to us for approval.

The system will have a built-in algorithm to create the brackets based on player’s real-time data, to communicate internally with video and chat tools, it will be fully automated a 24/7 hub for players. It will keep track of all Shadow credits earned by that player and when it’s time to redeem them they can go to our Merchandise Shop and use credits, PayPal or credit cards, or a combination to pay for merchandise or event entrance. Our bi-weekly newsletter will get everyone informed of the latest Sports Venues sponsorship opportunities with industry gear manufacturers, sports drinks and influencers, etc. All tournaments will have a link with all the information inside including Time, contact, rules, event links, participants with standings, brackets, event chat, and video links for the event they're interested in.

The company will have a super-panel that will help us mine data that will enhance and help our company grow, where you can access and collect all data about players, organizers, payments, credits usage, events creation, and administration will personalize opt-in emails for players, organizers and players depending on what service or information required.

As of this time, shadow gaming is working with over 10 independent contractors as tournament coordinators, administrators, shout casters, streamers, and writers that are assisting in all technical aspects of our business. Based on our data we plan to start our premium Ambassador Membership program within the next six weeks.

In our quest to grow our business we are looking to acquire a small or medium-size game developer in the eSports industry. The criteria for such acquisition will be for a company with existing published game titles, companies that need capital to grow, and have ready or to launch publish titles in genres such as shooters, role-playing, adventure, fighting, racing, etc.

Shadow Gaming President, Luis A. Arce, said, “I’m working very hard to live up to the mission statement that will propel us into the future.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections, as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe, are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

