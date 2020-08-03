Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Ellen K. Forest as Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Ellen K. Forest as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Forest brings 17 years of human resources experience to Yumanity including managing biopharmaceutical organizations through periods of growth.



“Yumanity has made significant progress advancing our lead program for Parkinson’s disease into clinical development, expanding the breadth of our drug discovery platform, executing on our business development initiatives, and growing our exceptional team,” said Richard Peters, Chief Executive Officer of Yumanity. “Ellen’s expertise in building and scaling biopharmaceutical organizations will be key to our continued growth as we seek to revolutionize the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. We welcome her to Yumanity and look forward to her contributions to help drive our organizational strategy.”

Ms. Forest has built a successful career as a human resources leader for emerging biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Yumanity, Ms. Forest served as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Capital for Cogen Immune Medicine, a Flagship Pioneering company (now Repertoire Immune Medicines) and as Vice President and Head of Human Resources for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. In these senior roles, Ms. Forest was responsible for leading human resources strategy including organizational development, talent acquisition, and talent management. Previously, she held leadership positions in Human Resources at Partners HealthCare, a non-profit healthcare system; Dovetail Health, a home healthcare company; and TA Associates, a global private equity firm. Ms. Forest holds an M.S. in Human Resources Management and a B.S. in Business from Emmanuel College and serves as member of several human resources organizations.

“Yumanity is making rapid progress toward addressing one of the most significant medical challenges that we face today, neurodegenerative diseases,” said Ms. Forest. “I look forward to shaping Yumanity’s human resources strategy to ensure it continues to attract and develop the industry’s top talent during such a pivotal time in the Company’s growth trajectory and beyond.”

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform allows the Company to rapidly screen for disease-modifying therapies to overcome toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s growing pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Steve Klass

sklass@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006