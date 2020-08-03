NeuVector CEO Stephanie Fohn Named One of Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020

Presented at Black Hat USA 2020, the Black Unicorn Awards honor the top women leading technology innovation in cybersecurity

Competition for the Black Unicorn Award in this category included many of the most well-known and well-respected women in the cybersecurity industry. Cyber Defense Magazine selected Fohn for her proven leadership skills, security industry expertise, and successful efforts as a driver of cybersecurity innovation.

Fohn has dedicated the entirety of her career to building and improving cybersecurity products and companies. From her work growing Tripwire as one its early employees in 1998 to her current position leading NeuVector , Stephanie has 20 years’ worth of experience as a trailblazer and chief executive within the fast-moving cybersecurity industry. She has also evolved with the industry, guiding the growth of early network security solutions to today’s complex distributed computing security platforms with vision, leadership, and community.

Joining NeuVector in late 2019 to lead the container security company through its next phase of growth, Fohn is already delivering strong results – including adding marquee new customers in financial services, government, and technology. The NeuVector Full Lifecycle Security Platform delivers the only cloud-native container security solution that provides true Layer 7 network protection, along with uncompromising end-to-end DevOps vulnerability protection and automated run-time security.

“We’re pleased to name NeuVector CEO Stephanie Fohn as a winner among the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 during our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases women who are shaping the future of cybersecurity and have broken through the glass ceiling,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com , David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

“Rapid innovation is the key to success in the cybersecurity industry,” said Fohn. “Cyberattacks become more sophisticated every day, and security solutions must be continually evolving to stay ahead. I’m honored to be named among the Black Unicorn Awards’ Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020 and, with our work at NeuVector, I look forward to continuing to demonstrate the leadership and spirit of technical advancement that this award celebrates.”

