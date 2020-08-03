Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR™, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., is scheduled to participate virtually in the following investor conferences in August:



William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Panel: 1:00 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Fireside chat: 2:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies based on its pioneering immune tolerance platform (ImmTOR™). Selecta is committed to utilizing ImmTOR to potentially improve the efficacy of biologics, enable re-dosing of life-saving gene therapy, and create novel immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases. Selecta’s late-stage product candidate, SEL-212, is designed to be a monthly treatment for chronic refractory gout, a debilitating rare disease with a significant unmet medical need. SEL-212 consists of a combination of its ImmTOR platform co-administered with pegadricase, an enzyme designed to treat patients with symptomatic gout, refractory to standard uric acid lowering treatment. Selecta’s proprietary gene therapy product candidates are in development for certain rare inborn errors of metabolism and incorporate our ImmTOR platform with the goal of addressing barriers to repeat administration. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Selecta has established collaborative relationships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) and Sarepta Therapeutics for gene therapy, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi™) for SEL-212. Selecta is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Selecta’s plan to participate in upcoming investor conferences. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the material impact, if any, of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company’s operations, including supply chain and clinical trials, other COVID-19 related risks and those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Selecta’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in other filings that Selecta makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Selecta’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Selecta specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

