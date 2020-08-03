Freshpet, Inc. Names Thembi Machaba as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) announced the appointment of Thembi Machaba as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, effective August 1, 2020. Ms. Machaba will lead Freshpet’s Human Resources organization and report directly to Billy Cyr, Chief Executive Officer.



“We are excited to welcome Thembi to the Freshpet team as an integral human resources leader that will position our Company for continued long-term growth,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thembi has a demonstrated track record of leading diverse teams of professionals to new levels of success in a variety of highly competitive industries and fast-paced environments around the world. Her experience and energy are a valuable addition to our leadership team and we look forward to her contributions in fulfilling our mission of providing more pets with fresh all-natural foods that enrich their lives and the relationships with their pet parents, and doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for our planet.”

Ms. Machaba has an impressive track record of more than 18 years of hands-on experience in organizational design and development, strategy, performance management, human capital planning and talent management. Prior to joining Freshpet, she was Vice President Global Human Resources & Organization Effectiveness at Molson Coors Beverage Company, a position she held for three years as part of a 16 year career of progressive roles at the company and its predecessors. Her primary focus in this role was partnering with business leaders to ensure a strong talent bench, provide direction on performance and management, and build a values-driven culture. She has a degree in Social Science from the University of Natal in South Africa and will be based at the Freshpet Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

