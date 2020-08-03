Chimerix to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and to provide a business overview.



To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 354-4056 (domestic) or (678) 809-1043 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 3334648. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company's website, www.chimerix.com . An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).

DSTAT is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that, compared to commercially available forms of heparin, may be dosed at higher levels without associated bleeding complications. DSTAT is being studies in a Phase 2/3 trial to assess safety and efficacy in adults with acute lung injury with underlying severe COVID-19 infection. A Phase 3 trial protocol to study DSTAT in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has been agreed to with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things, the mechanism of action of DSTAT and its potential; Chimerix’s ability to develop DSTAT, including the initiation of a Phase 3 trial in AML and the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial for DSTAT as a potential treatment for ALI associated with COVID-19; Chimerix’s ability to submit and/or obtain regulatory approvals for DSTAT and BCV; and the timing and receipt of a potential procurement contract for BCV in smallpox. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks that DSTAT may not achieve the endpoints of its clinical trials; risks that DSTAT may not obtain regulatory approval from the FDA or such approval may be delayed or conditioned; risks that development activities related to DSTAT may not be completed on time or at all; Chimerix’s reliance on a sole source third-party manufacturer for drug supply; risks that ongoing or future trials may not be successful or replicate previous trial results, or may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent trials; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for our drugs; risks that our drugs may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

