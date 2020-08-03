Indico Announces Launch of Indico IPA 4.0

Significant enhancements to flagship product delivers end to end document understanding and digitization as enterprise Hyperautomation continues to accelerate

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico, a provider of intelligent process automation for the intake, understanding, and digitization of document-based workflows today announced the release of the newest version of their flagship product, Indico IPA. Version 4.0 of Indico IPA represents the most ambitious and comprehensive release to date, and the company announced a set of powerful new features contributing to its overall strategy of providing the single enterprise solution for document intake, understanding and digitization that effectively addresses structured, semi-structured, and unstructured document formats.



According to Gartner’s recent Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020: Hyperautomation report, “Gartner views hyperautomation as inevitable. Competitive pressures for either efficiency, efficacy or business agility are forcing organizations to address back-, middle- and front-office operations. Those organizations that resist the pressures are destined to struggle with either competitive parity or competitive differentiation.”*

Indico has developed a highly disruptive approach to document understanding that delivers on the following enterprise requirements for automating critical business processes:

Empowering Process Owners

Indico IPA delivers an intuitive point and click interface for unstructured content classification and extraction, enabling the subject matter expert, the person closest to the process being automated, to design and deliver custom workflows in record time.

Freedom from Templates & Rules

Indico Transfer Learning enables your process owners to quickly build custom machine learning models with just 200 examples, and delivers performance precisely tailored to your document understanding challenges with Indico closed-loop learning.

Complete Control and Transparency

Award-winning AI Explainability with a point and click dashboard that delivers comprehensive transparency for governance. Intuitive document validation user interface delivers unmatched control over output accuracy.

Indico’s IPA 4.0 release includes:

The redesigned Indico Teach, with custom model building using intuitive “on-document” labeling interface powered by Indico Transfer Learning.

The launch of Indico Workflows, Indico IPA’s workflow solution for the orchestration of multi-step processes and the sequencing of custom models.

The launch of Indico Review, a powerful and user friendly data validation station for the efficient handling of exceptions with field-level confidence thresholding and Indico’s closed-loop learning for capturing process improvements.

The extension of Indico Explain, the market’s only solution for integrated AI Explainability, to fully support explainability for custom extraction models.

The launch of Indico “VDU” Visual Document Understanding, for the comprehensive support for structured documents and forms including checkboxes, barcodes and more.

Broad improvements to the Indico API, including a fully re-launched GraphQL interface and support for Java, C# and Python client libraries.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/.



*Gartner, “Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020: Hyperautomation”, Frances Karamouzis, Van Baker, Saikat Ray, David Smith, David Cearley, 10 March 2020

