VBL Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:30am Eastern Time to report second quarter ended June 30, 2020 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

Thursday, August 13 @ 8:30amET
From the US:   877-407-9208
International:   201-493-6784
Israel:   1 809 406 247
Conference ID:   13707066
Webcast:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y7tts2sv

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6979

