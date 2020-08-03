Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,648 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (3rd August 2020)

233 new confirmed cases; 1 death; 208 recoveries

New cases reported from: 148 Lusaka, 19 Mpika, 15 Kitwe, 9 Chirundu, 9 Senga Hill, 8 Luwingu, 7 Ndola, 6 Kasama, 6 Mufulira, 5 Chinsali, 1 Mungwi Death reported from: 1 Lusaka (Facility death) Recoveries reported from: 208 Lusaka

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1820 (87,380 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 6580

Total recoveries: 4701

COVID-19 deaths: 52 COVID-19 associated deaths: 114 Total: 171 + 5 Unclassified

Active cases: 1708

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (3rd August 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.