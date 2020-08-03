Spark Therapeutics Recognized for Fourth-straight Year as One of Philadelphia’s “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and a fully integrated, commercial gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, today announced that it has been named one of Philadelphia’s “Best Places to Work” for the fourth year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal.



“In seven years, we have grown to a team of more than 500 employees, who are truly what make Spark Therapeutics a great place to work, and achieved breakthroughs that have heralded a new era in medicine,” said Lisa Dalton, chief people officer, Spark Therapeutics. “It was here in Philadelphia that we brought the first gene therapy for a genetic disease in the U.S. to patients, and now, as a member of the Roche Group, we remain committed to mentoring the next generation of talent, investing in West Philadelphia and growing and fostering an engaged workforce that keeps us a best place to work for years to come.”

The Philadelphia Business Journal selected winners based on employee responses to an engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, an independent employee feedback software company. The “Best Places to Work” survey measures key areas such as work environment, professional development and embracing change and new ideas.

Spark remains fully dedicated to hiring and expanding its workforce to meet ambitious growth plans. The company strives to create a diverse workforce of unique viewpoints, experiences, and perspectives to break barriers in gene therapy and reflect the diversity of the world around us.

Interested candidates are encouraged to consider sparking a change in their careers and joining the company. Learn more and explore job openings by visiting www.sparktx.com or following Spark Therapeutics on LinkedIn .

