Protara Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Overview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a development-stage company developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“We are committed to advancing our pipeline of potentially transformative therapies in several areas of high unmet need,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “We recently received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for TARA-002, our lead product candidate, for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations. We look forward to working with the FDA to determine next steps for the program and we are continuing to evalutate its potential in oncologic indications.”

Mr. Shefferman continued, “In addition, we recently announced receipt of Fast Track Designation for IV Choline Chloride for the treatment of IFALD, which we believe speaks to its potential to serve as a much-needed therapy for this patient population. With a resolve to improve the lives of the patients we serve, we expect the remainder of the year to be a productive time for Protara as we execute our strategy.”

Recent Highlights

TARA-002

Received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for TARA-002 for the Treatment of Lymphatic Malformations. In July 2020, Protara announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for TARA-002 for the treatment of Lymphatic Malformations (LMs). TARA-002 is an investigational cell-based therapy based on the broad immunopotentiator OK-432, which is approved in Japan and Taiwan for the treatment of LMs.



The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease designation for serious diseases that primarily affect children ages 18 years or younger and fewer than 200,000 persons in the United States. Under the FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher program, a sponsor who receives an approval of a new drug application or biologics license application for a product for the prevention or treatment of a rare pediatric disease may be eligible for a voucher, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application or may be sold or transferred.

IV Choline Chloride

Received Fast Track Designation from FDA for Intravenous Choline Chloride for the Treatment of Intestinal Failure Associated Liver Disease. In May 2020, Protara announced that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Intravenous (IV) Choline Chloride for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease (IFALD). IV Choline Chloride is Protara’s Phase 3-ready investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for patients receiving parenteral nutrition (PN) who have IFALD.



Company Updates

Appointed Barry P. Flannelly to the Board of Directors. In July 2020, Protara announced the appointment of Barry P. Flannelly, Pharm.D, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Flannelly currently serves as Executive Vice President, General Manager, U.S. at Incyte, bringing over 20 years of commercial and business development leadership experience across numerous leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



Second Quarter 2020 Results from Operations

Protara reported a net loss of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter of 2020 included approximately $1.8 million of stock-based compensation expense.





Research and Development expenses were $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily associated with activities related to TARA-002.





General and Administrative expenses were $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, which represented an increase of $4.4 million as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily related to an increase in stock-based compensation and professional fees associated with becoming a public company.





As of June 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $30.0 million.

A Form 10-Q containing the full financial statements was filed this morning and is available for viewing on Protara’s website at www.protaratx.com or www.sec.gov.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases who have limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of IFALD. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,970,617 $ 564,124 Restricted cash 50,000 - Deferred offering costs - 121,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,828,556 78,057 Total current assets 32,849,173 763,893 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 655,495 458,591 Right-of-use asset 384,081 - Goodwill 29,367,213 - Total assets $ 63,255,962 $ 1,222,484 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 915,206 $ 715,653 Accrued expenses 1,575,068 2,634,790 Short-term debt 926,983 - Right-of-use liability, current 29,287 - Total current liabilities 3,446,544 3,350,443 Non-current liabilities: Right-of-use liability, long-term 378,885 - Total liabilities 3,825,429 3,350,443 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, 3,880 and 0 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 3,879 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 4 - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares: Common Stock, 5,843,203 and 2,627,533 common shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 5,843 2,628 Additional Paid in Capital 89,406,633 10,651,073 Accumulated Deficit (29,981,947 ) (12,781,660 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 59,430,533 (2,127,959 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 63,255,962 $ 1,222,484



