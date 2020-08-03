McAlister’s Deli® Announces “Free for You and Me Sweepstakes”

Twenty McAlister’s Fans to Receive Free Meals for a Year

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 30 years, McAlister’s Deli ® has had incredibly devoted fans, and to reward its guests’ loyalty, McAlister’s Deli is thrilled to announce more perks and promotions for its app and rewards members. To give its fans a reason to celebrate together, McAlister’s is introducing its “McAlister’s Deli Free for You & Me Sweepstakes” where ten lucky McAlister’s Deli app and rewards program members will have the chance to win free McAlister’s Deli meals for a year.* And, to reinforce McAlister’s commitment to creating quality mealtime memories with family and friends, the ten winners will have the opportunity to gift the same prize to a person of their choice.



“The McAlister’s app and rewards program were heavily influenced by customer input and feedback and aims to provide more convenience, ease of use and of course, rewards for their loyalty,” said Joe Guith, president of McAlister’s Deli. “And to thank our fans for their incredible support, we are excited to launch the Free for You & Me sweepstakes where the winners will get to enjoy their favorite McAlister’s meals all year long and share the fun with a loved one.”

McAlister’s Deli Free for You & Me Sweepstakes*

The McAlister’s Deli Free for You & Me Sweepstakes kicks off on August 3 and runs through August 31, 2020. To enter, fans simply need to take the following steps:

Download the new McAlister’s app via the Apple Store or Google Play.

Sign up for the rewards program from August 3-August 31, 2020 and automatically get entered for the chance to win.

McAlister’s rewards members who already have the app downloaded can enter by referring a friend.* Referrals must sign up using the unique referrer code on the McAlister’s app in order to be eligible for entry into the sweepstakes.

McAlister’s Deli App and Rewards

The new McAlister’s Deli app and rewards program give fans even more reason to celebrate. The new McAlister’s rewards program is points-based and aims to give members more flexibility to enjoy the rewards they actually want. Members who use the app, will earn points for each purchase and as they collect points, they can redeem for any item they want within pre-set categories.

The new McAlister’s Rewards point system:

Points: Earn 10 points for every $1 spent

Reward Thresholds: 500 Points: Free Beverage or Kid’s Meal 1,000 Points: Free Side or Soup or Dessert 1,500 Points: Free Entrée (Spud, Sandwich, Choose 2, Salad)

Bonus Member Benefits: Welcome Reward: Free tea just for downloading and signing up! Birthday Reward: Free cookie Exclusive promotions like double points, buy one get one free offers, and bonus rewards



Limited-time Bonus User Rewards for August:

New Member Bonus: All new sign-ups receive a free kid’s meal plus a free tea! Valid from 8/5/2020 through 8/12/2020 only.

Back to School: Rewards members receive double points on all kid’s meals. Valid from 8/17/2020 through 8/23/2020 only.

First-Time Delivery Orders: Receive members receive 1,000 bonus points on first-time McAlister’s Delivery orders through the app. Valid from 8/24/2020 – 8/30/2020 only.

With the new app, ordering is convenient, reliable, simple to use and timesaving, allowing for ease of customization plus guests can select how they would like to pick up their McAlister’s – inside at a pick-up station to avoid the lines, pull through to the pick-up window or park curbside to pick-up without having to leave their car. Contactless payment is also available. Guests can even have their order delivered to them through McAlister’s Delivery at serviceable locations.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and McAlister’s Rewards members. See Official Rules at https://mcalistersdeli.com/rewards/sweeps/terms including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Many will enter, only 20 will win. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be selected at random and notified the first week in September 2020. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: McAlister’s Franchisor SPV LLC, 5620 Glenridge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.



About McAlister’s

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister’s also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister’s Deli brand has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.McalistersDeli.com , and find McAlister’s Deli on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

