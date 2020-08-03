KATRINA SANTA MARIA NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF M.S. HOWELLS & CO., MSH CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, and MS INSENTRA LLC

Mark S. Howells Assumes Role of Executive Chairman-Tara Kreizenbeck appointed as Chief Operating Officer of M.S. Howells & Co.

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona. August 3, 2020—M.S. Howells & Co. (MSH), is a full-service broker-dealer, servicing hedge fund managers, registered individuals, and hybrid independent registered investment advisors. MSH is affiliated with MSH Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and MS Insentra LLC, an insurance marketing organization, (collectively, the “Companies”). The Company offers a unique full-service platform for financial professionals with a boutique feel. The Companies provide operational and compliance support, utilizing state of the art technology while using the same service team to offer personalized service across all functions. Ms. Santa Maria assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of each entity effective August 1, 2020. Ms. Santa Maria most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of MSH. Mark S. Howells was previously the Chief Executive Officer and assumed the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to direct the Companies’ growth endeavors while providing the full benefit of his experience, leadership, and guidance to ensure a smooth and successful transition.



“Each of these Companies is on a tremendous growth trajectory and I believe this is the optimal time to transition the CEO role to Karina,” Mr. Howells said. “I have the utmost confidence in Katrina and look forward to working closely with her while she transitions into this new role. I will continue to focus on the Companies’ vision and growth endeavors.”

Mr. Howells added, “Katrina’s success over the past 20 years reflects her visionary leadership and she has proven herself exceptionally qualified to lead the Companies into the coming years. Throughout her career, Katrina has led with integrity and conviction, always respecting M.S. Howells & Co.’s rich legacy and core business values, while at the same time taking smart, innovative risks for the future.”

“I am incredibly honored to assume the role of CEO and to lead our talented and dedicated team,” Ms. Santa Maria said. “Mark Howells has built one of the most admired and successful firms in the industry, and I have been fortunate to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of his leadership team. I share his commitment to excellence, technological innovation, and expansion, and I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward.”

The Company also announced today that Tara Kreizenbeck was appointed Chief Operating Officer of M.S. Howells & Co. effective August 1, 2020. In this role, Tara will be central to enhancing the business operations, improving efficiency, and building upon the MSH’s strong foundation for success and growth. Tara has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The College of William & Mary. She started her career in public accounting with PwC, primarily in the financial services industry, and is a formerly designated CPA. After leaving public accounting she continued her career specializing in SEC reporting for a number of publicly-traded consumer products companies before joining MSH in April 2019.

“Tara brings a wealth of experience and diverse background she will be an important addition to our leadership team,” said Ms. Santa Maria. “I am confident that she will use her talents to help us execute and achieve our strategic goals.”

“It is a tremendous privilege to be promoted to M.S. Howells & Co. Chief Operating Officer,” said Tara Kreizenbeck. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a strong and dedicated team and I look forward to our next phase of growth and expansion.”

About M.S. Howells & Co.

Founded in 2000, M.S. Howells & Co. offers comprehensive Hybrid and Prime Brokerage services to hedge fund managers, registered individuals, and independent registered investment advisors. MSH provides compliance and operational support, state of the art technology, portfolio reporting, and first-class trading capabilities. MSH offers an in-house institutional trading desk, backed by extensive experience with a personal approach. MSH is committed to offering an individualized, professional experience delivered by industry veterans whose focus is on our clients' success. With 20 years of experience in the industry and a reputation built on integrity and trust, M.S. Howells & Co. and our partners strive to be a full-service resource that our stakeholders can depend on.

About MSH Capital Advisors LLC

Founded in 2011, MSH Capital Advisors LLC (MSHCA) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser, servicing independent advisors, tuck-ins, and hybrid RIAs. MSHCA provides an RIA platform to advisors who wish to go independent by leveraging MSHCA’s strong infrastructure, including compliance, technology, marketing, and back-office support.

About MS Insentra LLC

Founded in 2015, MS Insentra LLC is an Insurance Marketing Organization. MS Insentra distributes insurance products including, fixed annuities, term and whole life, long-term care, and disability through a select network of carriers. MS Insentra supports MSH and MSHCA’s insurance licensed professionals to provide expanded financial planning solutions for their clients.





Contact Marcy Crites for further information @ 480-563-2032