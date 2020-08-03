Plus Therapeutics To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results And Corporate Update on August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 financial results after the close of market on August 10, 2020. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update.



Event: Plus Therapeutics Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. Date: Monday, August 10, 2020. Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Live Call: Phone Number: (877) 402-3914; Conference ID: 5925129 Live Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2402905/A6C80D40192BA72B1FDF935FEAFD7277

Beginning two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available. Replay: http://ir.plustherapeutics.com/events/default.aspx

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionucleotides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com and www.respect-trials.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about: the Company’s potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers; the Company’s potential to develop drug candidates currently in its product pipeline; and the Company’s potential to develop additional drugs outside of its current pipeline. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of additional material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that the Company is not able to successfully develop product candidates that can leverage the U.S. FDA’s accelerated regulatory pathways; and the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.