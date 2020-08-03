Precision BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on August 13, 2020.



Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Precision along with Chris Heery, Chief Medical Officer at Precision, will also participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

Date: August 6, 2020

Fireside chat: 12:00 to 12:45 PM EDT

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: August 10, 2020

Fireside chat: 10:30 – 10:55 AM EDT

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.PrecisionBiosciences.com , under the Investors & Media section.

