Fitness Tracker Market to Reach USD 91.98 Billion by 2027; Rising Health Disorders to Brighten Market Prospects, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Gramin Ltd, Apple Inc, Fitbit, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Google Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd., Jawbone, Nike and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness tracker market size is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019.





Gain More Insights into the Fitness Tracker Market Research Report:

﻿https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fitness-tracker-market-103358







The report fitness tracker market comprises:

Through analysis of the industry

Key insights into the market

Latest market trends and developments

Crucial information on COVID-19

Present and future market values





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fitness-tracker-market-103358







Market Driver:

Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand

The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions is expected to bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle will subsequently fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the growth of the market. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.

Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of fitness trackers because of the interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products. However, the ongoing development of technologically advanced products by OEMs will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time.

Moreover, Fitbit is also providing a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve sales of fitness trackers through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, the enormous research and development activities by major brands to incorporate technologies in devices that can identify and track infectious diseases such as COVID-19 will further enhance market potential.

The coronavirus incident has disturbed various industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to prevent the spread of this infectious disease. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market,



please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fitness-tracker-market-103358







Regional Analysis:

Surging Obese Population to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing obesity in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.

Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit signed a partnership agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address gaps in atrial fibrillation detection to accelerate diagnosis.





Quick Buy - Fitness Tracker Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103358





List of the Leading Companies Operating in thr Fitness Tracker Market:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fitness-tracker-market-103358







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Définitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Fitness Tracker Market Key Industry Development (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on the Fitness Tracker Market

Global Fitness Tracker Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type Smart Watches Fitness Band Smart Glasses Smart Clothing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Heart Rate Tracking Sleep Measurement Glucose Measurement Sports Running Cycling Tracking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Online Retail Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fitness-tracker-market-103358﻿





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Medical Wearables Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Diagnostics, Therapeutics), By Site (Wrist, Head, Feet), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & clinics pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026



ECG Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Wearable Holter Monitor, Portable Handheld ECG, Lead), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Diagnostic centers, Specialty Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026



mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Glucose Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Medical Things IoMT Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Injectable Drug Delivery Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Device Type (Conventional Injectable, Pre-filled Syringes, Auto-injectors, Pen-injectors, Others), By Application (Autoimmune Disorders, Diabetes, Pain Management, Aesthetic Treatments, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Dental Materials Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers, Natural Biomaterials, and Others), By Application (Implant, Prosthetics, and Orthodontics), By End User (Dental Product Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-fitness-tracker-market-10132





