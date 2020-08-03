DIA Launches Governance Token Distribution to Create the Decentralised Wikipedia for Financial Data

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIA, (Decentralised Information Asset) the open-source data and oracle platform for the DeFi (Decentralised Finance) ecosystem, announces the first step to decentralise its governance by public distribution of its governance token on Monday, August 3, 2020. The highly anticipated event will give participants the opportunity to acquire DIA’s Governance Token (DIA).



DIA sets out to become the platform for open-source financial data

DIA aims to fully distribute governance to become a full DAO by 2025

DIA’s first public governance token distribution will take place Monday, Aug 3 at 3 pm

Founded in 2018 as a Swiss Association, DIA’s vision is to make validated and auditable financial market data accessible and open-source to both traditional and decentralised financial markets. Rather than sourcing and providing data itself, the DIA platform sets crypto-economic incentives that drive the sourcing and validation of data by the community.



The exponential growth of DeFi calls for more resilient data solutions

Financial data is the critical foundation of any financial market. Both in traditional and digital asset markets the cost of bad data has become tragically apparent in the wake of scandals surrounding manipulation and a lack of transparency, causing severe loss of funds and calling for more trustworthy and transparent solutions.



In particular, the recent exponential growth of DeFi applications have sparked a new interest in the data architecture that supports this ecosystem. While a range of providers are already catering to the increasing demand for data, DIA’s approach fuels the hope that the ecosystem’s data providers will leverage the benefits of decentralised governance to provide the highest quality data and make it accessible to all market actors.



DIA’s co-founder and Association President Michael Weber explains, “With a DeFi industry already worth $5 billion and growing at a rapid pace, trusted data will become the most crucial building block for the DeFi economy. We believe that data needs to be community-driven, decentralised, and transparent. The DIA Association will be positioned to provide the best possible oracles by leveraging the decentralisation of DIA as an organisation and a community that is incentivised at each step the process.”



DIA’s Governance Token Distribution



Following its private sale which sold out in just 3 days, DIA will make its governance token accessible in a novel allocation mechanism dubbed “bonding curve distribution”. This will be the first public distribution of DIA’s governance token and aims to decentralise governance to the broader DeFi and blockchain ecosystem and raise funds for the continued development of the platform. The distribution will be publicly accessible via DIA’s website starting today, Monday, August 03, 2020 at 3 pm CET. The full process is explained in greater detail on DIA’s official Medium blog.



DIA’s team brings extensive experience in blockchain and finance



DIA is run by a team of experienced web3 founders and financial market experts and is backed by notable venture capital funds, including Outlier Ventures (OV), Continue Capital,

and TRG Capital as well as angel investors from the traditional financial space. As one of the star performers to emerge from OV’s ‘Base Camp Accelerator’, DIA has received praise as one of the most promising upcoming DeFi projects, dedicated to the democratisation of data and company transparency.



Following the upcoming distribution, DIA is planning several other mechanisms to allocate its governance tokens to key DeFi market actors and innovators as part of the ‘DIA Ecosystem Token Pool’ and ‘DIA Labs’. DIA’s goal is to reach a full DAO implementation by 2025. More details will be announced soon.



Jamie Burke, Founder of Outlier Ventures, explains, “DIA’s unique proposition is to democratise the provision, access, and usage of financial information by leveraging the wisdom and power of the crowd. Their mission is to make financial data standardised, open-source and accessible to everyone and under the same terms. We believe that decentralised finance will be a multi-billion dollar industry and that DIA are leading the innovation that will secure a solid and fair foundation for this industry.”



About DIA: DIA (Decentralised Information Asset) is an open-source, financial information platform that utilises crypto-economic incentives to source and validate data. Market actors can supply, share and use financial and digital asset data. Based in Switzerland, DIA operates as a non-profit association.



Press contact: Carl Bruns (carl.bruns@diadata.org)



Website: https://diadata.org/

Token Website: https://token.diadata.org/

Medium: https://medium.com/dia-insights

Telegram: https://t.me/DIAdata_org

