KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC RE-LAUNCHES INVESTOR PORTAL AND EXPANDS SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE TO INCLUDE UTILIZING SOCIAL MEDIA AS ITS PRIMARY NEWS OUTLET

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, August 3, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized today announced the availability of a new investors Portal and Information Center for shareholders and the public.( https://kronosati.co/investor-relations/ )

In addition, KNOS has expanded its social media presence, which will be used as a primary medium to announce company news and other developments that are intended to both inform and drive online sales -starting today.

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a report that stated companies can use social media outlets, such as Facebook and Twitter, LinkedIn and other social media channels to announce key information in compliance with Regulation Fair Disclosure (Regulation FD) so long as investors have been alerted about which social networks will be used to disseminate such information.

Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, media and others with an interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. to immediately begin reviewing news releases and other information that is posted on the Company's social media networks. Shareholders, potential investors and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

We also use social media to communicate with our subscribers and the public about our company, our services and other issues. Some of the information we post on social media will be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the U.S. social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time. In order to insure the quickest access to upcoming news, it is critical to follow us on our social media outlets.

KNOS maintains a presence on the following social networks:

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features and is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog ® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, CA.

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

For inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)