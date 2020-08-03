New speaker session with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020
SMi Reports: new speaker session with Paul Roussel, Senior Director, Combination Products, at the Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020 conferenceLONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to inform you that Paul Roussel, Senior Director, Combination Products, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, has confirmed his position as speaker at the conference.
Paul’s presentation is as follows:
Development of a Combination Product- A case study
• What is a Combination Product
• Considerations when developing a Combination Product
• Development of Combination Products from the patient/human factors perspective
• Advantages of working with outside development partners that offer platform systems
• Lessons learned in developing combination products
Paul Roussel is currently a Senior Director of Combination Products at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the CMC Technical Operations Group with over 20 years of experience in the drug delivery and medical device space. He completed his B.S. in Plastics Engineering and M.S. in Manufacturing Engineering.
Paul has extensive experience in the design, development, manufacture, and lifecycle management of drug delivery combination products, as well as expertise in the design and development of injection molding systems and high-speed assembly automation.
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.pfsamericas.com/einpr10
Sponsored by:
Almac | Aptar Pharma | Bold insight | CSS | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | PHC Corporation | Polyplastics-Topas | Steris | Weiss-Aug | Zeon Speciality Materials | Zwick Roell |
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
--END—
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here