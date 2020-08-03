Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results. The call will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



The call-in number for the conference call is 212-231-2914 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting August 6, 2020, through August 13, 2020. To access the conference call replay, call 412-317-6671, passcode 21966938. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com .

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 124 communities that are home to more than 10,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

PRESS CONTACT:

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1-972-770-5600