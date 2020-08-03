Poignant New Children’s Book Introduces Young Readers to the Valuable Healing Process of Coping with Grief

Author Lucy Geddes presents “Where Did Nicky Go?” to demonstrate the meaning of grief to children after the loss of a pet or someone close to them while encouraging them to seek help from family and friends to receive closure.

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN, N.H., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the use of heartwarming illustrations and touching storytelling, young readers are introduced to the universal scenario of losing a loved one, in this case, the loss of a family pet. The new children’s book “Where Did Nicky Go?” written by Lucy Geddes and illustrated by Schenker De Leon, approaches the delicate subject of death and imparts a valuable message for young children to learn from as it tells the story of a boy named Danny and his experience of dealing with grief after his beloved golden retriever, Nicky, passes away. This book is essential for all families who own a pet as someday, every child will feel similar emotions Danny experienced and likely share his struggle of coming to terms with the loss.

“Where Did Nicky Go?” demonstrates the multiple ranges of emotions Danny undergoes to allow young readers to know it is acceptable to feel these different ways when losing someone close to them. The story also helps explain to children how to cope with difficult times which is a much-needed message these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, things begin to brighten up for Danny after he hesitantly agrees to watch his friend’s new puppy. After a few hiccups, Danny learns to find joy again, thanks to the sweet puppy and his family’s help with him coming to terms regarding his mixed feelings of sadness, anger, grief, and questioning why his dog had died.

“Lucy Geddes has written a valuable theme in a very gentle and loving book for young children to learn from in ‘Where Did Nicky Go?’” She answers the book title’s question with providing comfort and hope. Highly recommend for any age, even if no loss, separation, or major change in their life has occurred.” – Pacific Book Review

“This book helps parents wade the waters of childhood disappointment. No one can protect their children from loss, but their loved ones can learn to help them with resilience.” – The US Review of Books

The story touches on life after death as Danny finds closure and healing from his grief by imagining his dog happily playing in Heaven with other dogs after his mom explains to him God wants all creatures, humans and animals, to be happy. To learn more, please visit www.lucygeddes.com.

“Where Did Nicky Go?”

By Lucy Geddes

ISBN: 978-1-7960-59175 (sc); 978-1-7960-59182 (e); 978-1-6641-21331 (audio)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xlibris

The audio version is currently available at the Xlibris online bookstore and will also be available soon through Audible.

About the Author

Author Lucy Geddes is a retired elementary teacher having taught kindergarten, Readiness, and first grade for a total of 33 years and received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Plymouth State College (now Plymouth State University). She is also a mother of three grown children and a grandmother of six grandchildren. Geddes had always dreamt of writing a children’s book and was inspired to write “Where Did Nicky Go?” based on their family dog Nicky who passed away at the age of 13 when her children were still young. Her intent was to write a story that children could enjoy and help them through the grieving process as she had done with her own children after losing Nicky. Geddes is currently working on her second children’s book, Grammy Said, “No!” that explores the expectations that Grammys always say yes to everything. However, in this delightful tale, a Grammy soon realizes that sometimes “No!” may not be the best response and sometimes it is the perfect response. Geddes resides in Auburn, New Hampshire and loves to stay active by reading, writing, swimming, biking, kayaking, cross country skiing, sewing, cross stitching and more!

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com