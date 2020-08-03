Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (957,035) deaths (20,288), and recoveries (611,957)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (957,035) deaths (20,288), and recoveries (611,957) by region:
Central (48,928 cases; 941 deaths; 34,506 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,115; 215; 7,319), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,531; 50; 5,223), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 787).
Eastern (79,703; 1,790; 41,764): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,161; 59; 5,019), Eritrea (279; 0; 225), Ethiopia (18,706; 310; 7,601), Kenya (22,053; 369; 8,477), Madagascar (11,528; 114; 8,444), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,062; 5; 1,144), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,212; 93; 1,562), South Sudan (2,429; 46; 1,195), Sudan (11,738; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,182; 4; 1,045).
Northern (162,495; 6,754; 89,049): Algeria (30,909; 1,218; 21,419), Egypt (94,483; 4,865; 42,455), Libya (3,691; 80; 619), Mauritania (6,310; 157; 4,898), Morocco (25,537; 382; 18,435), Tunisia (1,561; 51; 1,221), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 2).
Southern (535,720; 8,872; 357,407): Angola (1,199; 55; 461), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,775; 43; 1,214), Lesotho (718; 19; 173), Malawi (4,231; 123; 1,919), Mozambique (1,946; 13; 654), Namibia (2,294; 11; 187), South Africa (511,485; 8,366; 347,227), Zambia (6,347; 170; 4,493), Zimbabwe (3,921; 70; 1,016).
Western (130,189; 1,931; 89,231): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,150; 53; 947), Cape Verde (2,547; 24; 1,860), Côte d'Ivoire (16,182; 102; 11,801), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (37,014; 182; 33,365), Guinea (7,183; 46; 6,404), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 27; 903), Liberia (1,207; 77; 691), Mali (2,541; 124; 1,943), Niger (1,147; 69; 1,032), Nigeria (43,841; 888; 20,308), Senegal (10,344; 209; 6,838), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,375), Togo (961; 19; 660).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).