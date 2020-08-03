/EIN News/ -- Company announcement – No. 41 / 2020

Zealand Pharma Continues to Build Investor Relations and Communications Function with the Appointment of Mads Kronborg

Bringing more than a decade of corporate communications experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Kronborg will lead Investor Relations & Communication to further improve communication with investors, financial analysts, journalists and employees.

Copenhagen, DK August 3, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company changing lives with innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced the appointment of Mads Kronborg as Head of Investor Relations & Communication, effective immediately. Mads brings more than a decade of corporate communication experience from his time at global pharmaceutical company, H. Lundbeck A/S, where he served as Head of Corporate Communication and earlier as Corporate Media Relations Manager.

“We welcome Mads to the team and look forward to benefiting from his expertise during this pivotal time for the Company,” said Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma. “Mads’ experience will be invaluable as we navigate preparations for the commercial launch of dasiglucagon in the U.S. and multiple clinical readouts across our pipeline next year.”

During his time with H. Lundbeck, Mads Kronborg helped communicate several acquisitions and integrations of other companies, supported numerous global product launches, and drove the strategy for corporate communications. In addition, he was heavily involved in the company's quarterly and annual financial communication.

"I am delighted to be joining Zealand Pharma at this very exciting time as the company transitions into a fully integrated, commercial organization bringing highly innovative treatments to patients,” commented Mads Kronborg. “I am looking forward to driving our communications strategy to educate and inform our various stakeholders on Zealand’s comprehensive story as we work towards achieving this vision.”

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

