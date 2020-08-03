Bilibili Announces Three-Year Strategic Partnership with Riot Games for Live Broadcasting League of Legend Events in China

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced its strategic partnership with Riot Games, the developer of leading MOBA League of Legends, among others, for granting Bilibili a three-year exclusive license for live broadcasting the League of Legend Esports (“LoL Esports”) global events (in Mandarin only), including the world-renowned League of Legend World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star Event in China beginning in 2020 through the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.



To mark the 10th anniversary of the League of Legend World Championship, Bilibili will join forces with Riot Games to host various online and offline esports events, bringing the world renowned, global tournament to even broader audiences.

"We are excited to reach a strategic partnership with Riot Games,” said Carly Lee, the Vice Chairwoman of the Board and COO of Bilibili. “Throughout the past decade, we have witnessed esports becoming mainstream and one of the most popular sports among China’s young generations. As an internet company headquartered in Shanghai, we also look forward to helping the city strengthen its leading position in the global esports industry.”

“We continuously look to share our tournaments to a wider fan base across different platforms, and we have full confidence in Bilibili to elevate this superb tournament to the next level,” said John Needham, Global Head of Esports, Riot Games. “Our partnership with Bilibili opens us to new audiences by their immersive live-broadcasting experience. Moving into the next decade of LoL Esports, this strategic partnership further unlocks our potential to bring fresh content and chapters to the world’s top professional players.”

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com .

About‌ ‌Riot‌ ‌Games

‌Riot‌ ‌Games‌‌ ‌was‌ ‌founded‌ ‌in‌ ‌2006‌ ‌to‌ ‌develop,‌ ‌publish,‌ ‌and‌ ‌support‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌player-focused‌ ‌games‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌world.‌ ‌In‌ ‌2009,‌ ‌Riot‌ ‌released‌ ‌its‌ ‌debut‌ ‌title,‌ ‌‌League‌ ‌of‌ ‌Legends‌,‌ ‌to‌ ‌worldwide‌ ‌acclaim.‌ ‌‌League‌‌ ‌has‌ ‌gone‌ ‌on‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌most-played‌ ‌PC‌ ‌game‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌key‌ ‌driver‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌explosive‌ ‌growth‌ ‌of‌ ‌esports.‌

As‌ ‌‌League‌‌ ‌enters‌ ‌its‌ ‌second‌ ‌decade,‌ ‌Riot‌ ‌continues‌ ‌to‌ ‌evolve‌ ‌the‌ ‌game‌ ‌while‌ ‌delivering‌ ‌new‌ ‌experiences‌ ‌to‌ ‌players‌ ‌with‌ ‌‌VALORANT,‌ ‌Legends‌ ‌of‌ ‌Runeterra,‌ ‌Teamfight‌ ‌Tactics,‌‌ ‌‌League‌ ‌of‌ ‌Legends:‌ ‌Wild‌ ‌Rift,‌ ‌‌and‌ ‌multiple‌ ‌work-in-progress‌ ‌titles,‌ ‌while‌ ‌exploring‌ ‌the‌ ‌world‌ ‌of‌ ‌Runeterra‌ ‌through‌ ‌multimedia‌ ‌projects‌ ‌across‌ ‌music,‌ ‌comic‌ ‌books,‌ ‌TV,‌ ‌and‌ ‌more.‌ ‌Founded‌ ‌by‌ ‌Brandon‌ ‌Beck‌ ‌and‌ ‌Marc‌ ‌Merrill,‌ ‌Riot‌ ‌is‌ ‌headquartered‌ ‌in‌ ‌Los‌ ‌Angeles,‌ ‌California,‌ ‌and‌ ‌has‌ ‌2,500+‌ ‌Rioters‌ ‌in‌ ‌20+‌ ‌offices‌ ‌worldwide.‌ ‌

