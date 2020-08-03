Zaffet Joseph Entertainment have created a first ever drive by experience for their company
Entertainment company have implemented a drive by for clientsUSA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The globally known entertainment company Zaffet Joseph Entertainment have recently added a new feature to their company; a drive by. Founder and director of the company Joseph announced, “When the pandemic hit, it hit Michigan hard. We wanted to do something to keep the joy in people’s lives and celebrate important milestones. We decided to launch our drive-by zaffa! And it was complimentary to all who inquired. Everyone loved it and we brought so much happiness and joy to people. We made so many important milestones unforgettable! From a baby’s first birthday to grad school graduations.”
So far it has been a huge hit for the company, resulting in the drive-by being a long term feature for the business. Joseph has stated, “The complimentary drive-by zaffa is a small token of appreciation for all of our clients and everyone who has supported us and made us who we are today. We love to give back and spread happiness and joy!” The drive-by is a current feature that they have, since weddings and other big social events are postponed, given the current circumstances and the rule of social distancing.
Before the pandemic had put the world at a halt, Zaffet Joseph Entertainment were performing for all special events, totalling up to over 3,000 weddings. Their main base is in Michigan, but they have also accepted special requests from other states in the U.S and other parts of the world such as Australia and Turkey. Joseph has stated, “Zaffet Joseph Entertainment is passionate about making people happy and spreading joy with every performance. Our passion is to bring our clients the absolute best experience that our company can offer.”
Given the current circumstances, the company has cleverly thought of a fun way for people who have special days to celebrate to still be entertained. However, what they are usually famous for is the “Zaffa,” which is the traditional dance of the bride and groom as they enter the reception after their wedding. Zaffet Joseph Entertainment makes weddings fun with their over-the-top traditions of music and dance. They include drummers, percussionists, DJs, keyboardists, saxophones and more.
They offer different packages that provide different forms of entertainment such as a DJ or a band with a sound system, but the prices can vary. Joseph has stated, “We are young and known to have long lasting energy that can bring joy to our clients. We know when to be upbeat or mellow, given the circumstances of the special event that’s taking place.”
However, now they have vowed to bring entertainment through a vehicle to the home’s of clients, in order to keep the party going. They generally have flexible office hours and offer great customer service to clients, so that their special day is successful. It was a risky move given the current circumstances, however, it has brought them a huge success so far and they have adjusted to the COVID situation.
Joseph Toma is the founder of Zaffet Joseph Entertainment and is known to be a talented musician who is influencing the world with his diverse and unique approach to music and art. His passion for performing is what motivated him to open up Zaffet Joseph Entertainment for he wanted to create a positive impact in the world with the art of Zaffa.
Zaffa has been around for over 100 years, dating back to ancient Egypt. It is a tradition that is mainly carried out at weddings, with a musical march to the bride or groom’s house. The musical march would include people playing instruments such as bagpipes and drums, as well as belly dancers and men holding flaming swords. The musical march is carried on to the house of the bride or the groom, with a continuance of sounds and then a dinner.
However, Joseph has modernized that so that it is suitable to all special events that are carried out. He has stated, “The Zaffa has been a tradition for years! Zaffet Joseph Entertainment has revolutionized this industry, taking it past weddings and performing at any event in any area our clients want us to perform at!”
