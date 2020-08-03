Tiziana Announces Pricing of U.S. Follow-On Offering of ADSs Raising $57.25 million

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA; AIM: TILS) (the "Company" or "Tiziana"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 11,009,615 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $5.20 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering (the "Offering"). Each ADS offered represents two ordinary shares of nominal value £0.03 each ("Ordinary Shares"), following the recent forward split of the ADSs which became effective on 31 July 2020. The gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $57.25 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The number of Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs comprised in the offering will be within existing shareholder authorities.



ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole placement agent for the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Application has been made to admit the 22,019,230 Ordinary Shares to be issued in the Offering, in the form of ADSs, to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 am on August 7, 2020.

Tiziana intends to use the net proceeds received from this Offering (i) to advance the clinical development of Foralumab, (ii) to initiate a trial in HCC patients with Milciclib, (iii) to expedite clinical development of TZLS-501 for coronavirus COVID-19, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Tiziana’s Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on AIM, a market of the London Stock Exchange plc (“AIM”), under the symbol "TILS". The ADSs are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “TLSA”. Tiziana recently announced its intention to seek admission of its Ordinary Shares to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc to more closely align with its status as an international, cross-border issuer.

This Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3, as amended (File No. 333-236013), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which became effective on February 6, 2020.

About Tiziana Life Sciences plc

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn’s Disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market for ADSs representing the Ordinary Shares in the United States and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds and the anticipated closing. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including market conditions, whether the proposed offering is completed and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

