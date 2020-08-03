Verona Pharma Announces August 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mark Hahn, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2020:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Date: Monday, August 10

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12

Time: 11:30 AM ET

40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 13

Time: 4:30 PM ET

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com , and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Following a response from the U.S. FDA to Verona Pharma’s End-of-Phase 2 briefing package, the Company plans to initiate its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy) later in 2020 for nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Verona Pharma is currently in Phase 2 development with two additional formulations of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

