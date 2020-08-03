Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Apple Fire in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of resources to fight the Apple Fire burning in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The FMAG will also assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

The Apple Fire has burned over 20,500 acres of local, state and federal land since it started on July 31, causing mandatory evacuations and threatening homes, businesses and critical infrastructure in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The Governor has activated the state’s Southern Region Emergency Operations Center in Los Alamitos to coordinate the response to the fire with local, state and federal officials including Cal OES Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement and Southern Region personnel, CAL FIRE, and others working to address emergency management and mutual aid needs on the ground.

